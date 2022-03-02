LIVE MARKETS When defence stocks become an unlikely ESG play

March 2 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

WHEN DEFENCE STOCKS BECOME AN UNLIKELY ESG PLAY (0720 GMT)

Missiles, tanks and fighter jets don't spontaneously come to mind when one thinks of stocks likely to benefit from the trend towards ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) investing.

Yet, as much as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is quickly changing these last decades' geopolitical paradigm, so it could it be for this style of investing.

"We believe defence is likely to be increasingly seen as a necessity that facilitates ESG as an enterprise, as well as maintaining peace, stability and other social goods", Citi analysts wrote in a note this morning.

"Recent events in Europe, we think, will significantly increase the likelihood of defense's inclusion in the EU's Social Taxonomy", they also said.

Germany this weekend announced a sharp increase of its spending on defence to more than 2% of its economic output to face the challenges posed by Russia invading Ukraine which has boosted European defence stocks even further.

(Julien Ponthus)

NO WORSE, NO BETTER (0653 GMT)

There is no reason this morning for European stocks to rebound from yesterday's fall but by the same token, there's no sense the situation has worsened significantly overnight when it comes to the continent's equity markets.

Futures are trading about 0.3% in the red for European blue chips and up 0.4% for the FTSE 100. Contracts for Wall Street stabilised after sharp losses yesterday.

Asian bourses are ending on an orderly retreat of about 0.6% but oil prices are surging amid supply disruption fears from the heavy fighting in Ukraine.

If FX markets are to be taken as a risk gauge, then markets seem to be on risk-off with the dollar index up 0.26% and the euro losing 0.2%.

(Julien Ponthus)

