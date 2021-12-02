LIVE MARKETS Which way do we go?

Summary U.S. stock futures mixed

European shares down 1.6%

European tech shares tumble

Gold, oil, dollar, bitcoin lower

10-yr U.S. Treasury yield ~1.42%

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

WHICH WAY DO WE GO? (0843 ET/1343 GMT)

U.S. equity index futures were mixed on Thursday, as equities continue to be volatile as a lack of clarity around the severity of the COVID-19 Omicron variant dominates.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Major averages on Wall Street suffered a late session meltdown on Wednesday after the confirmation of the first case in the U.S. and each closed below key technical support levels. read more

Nasdaq futures were pointed to a lower open for the tech-laden index as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) shares were down more than 3% in premarket following a Bloomberg report the company has told parts suppliers demand for its iPhone 13 lineup has slowed. read more

But the price-weighted Dow was looking at a higher open, due in part to a boost from Boeing (BA.N), which rose more than 5% before the opening bell after China's aviation authority issued an airworthiness directive on the 737 MAX that will help pave the way for the model's return to service in China after more than two-and-1/2 years. read more

Economic data showed weekly initial jobless claims rose less than expected, while layoffs fell to their lowest since 1993. read more

Below is your premarket snapshot:

Futures mixed after claims data

(Chuck Mikolajczak)

*****

FOR THURSDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0830 EST/1330 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting By Sinéad Carew

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.