LIVE MARKETS Which way do we go?
- Summary
- U.S. stock futures mixed
- European shares down 1.6%
- European tech shares tumble
- Gold, oil, dollar, bitcoin lower
- 10-yr U.S. Treasury yield ~1.42%
WHICH WAY DO WE GO? (0843 ET/1343 GMT)
U.S. equity index futures were mixed on Thursday, as equities continue to be volatile as a lack of clarity around the severity of the COVID-19 Omicron variant dominates.
Major averages on Wall Street suffered a late session meltdown on Wednesday after the confirmation of the first case in the U.S. and each closed below key technical support levels. read more
Nasdaq futures were pointed to a lower open for the tech-laden index as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) shares were down more than 3% in premarket following a Bloomberg report the company has told parts suppliers demand for its iPhone 13 lineup has slowed. read more
But the price-weighted Dow was looking at a higher open, due in part to a boost from Boeing (BA.N), which rose more than 5% before the opening bell after China's aviation authority issued an airworthiness directive on the 737 MAX that will help pave the way for the model's return to service in China after more than two-and-1/2 years. read more
Economic data showed weekly initial jobless claims rose less than expected, while layoffs fell to their lowest since 1993. read more
Below is your premarket snapshot:
(Chuck Mikolajczak)
