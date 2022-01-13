LIVE MARKETS Will Fed blunder as consumer confidence slides?

Summary U.S. stocks mixed early; S&P 500 roughly flat

Industrials lead S&P sector gains; healthcare lags

STOXX 600 up 0.12%

Dollar, gold down; oil, Bitcoin up

U.S. 10-yr Treasury yield ~1.73%

WILL FED BLUNDER AS CONSUMER CONFIDENCE SLIDES? (1000 EST/1500 GMT)

A major policy error may be in the works as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates with consumer confidence in sharp decline, observes Joe LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis in New York.

Consumer confidence in the past 40 years has never been as depressed as it is now before a looming rate hike, LaVorgna says. A sharp slowdown is in the offing because last year's econmic boom was largely due to fiscal stimulus, he says.

Unlike the time prior to past rate hikes, consumer confidence is on the wane instead of rising.

"In fact, the Fed has never increased rates with confidence so low," LaVorngna said in a note.

In March 1983 when the Fed nudged the federal funds rate higher, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index was at 80.8 had risen 15 points from seven months earlier, he said.

In January 1987, a rate liftoff began with the sentiment index at 90.4. After cutting rates following the stock market crash in October 1987, the Fed raised rates in March 1988 with confidence at 94.6 and it was about the same in 1994, when rates were hiked and confidence was 93.2, LaVorgna said.

Confidence was 107.3 when a hiking cycle began in June 1999, and at the beginning of the last two hiking cycles in June 2004 and December 2015, the index was at 95.6 and 92.6, respectfully.

The average starting value for consumer confidence over the past eight cycles was 94.3, with the trend moving higher. The final December reading was 70.6.

"Today's low and falling level of confidence hints of a policy error if the Fed acts so soon," LaVorgna warned.

(Herbert Lash)

STOCK INDEX FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER PPI (0910 EST/1410 GMT)

U.S. stock index futures are higher early on Thursday, with the S&P 500 e-minis up about 0.3%, after the latest batch of economic data, including a report showing U.S. producer price inflation slowed in December.

It showed other hopeful signs that inflation has probably peaked. read more Equity investors have been concerned about inflation, with minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting released last week signaling the central bank may have to raise rates sooner than some had expected to curb inflation.

The morning data also included a Labor Department report showing that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose in the first week of January amid raging COVID-19 infections.

The number remained at a level consistent with rapidly tightening labor market conditions, however.

Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday as U.S. consumer prices data roughly met economists' expectations, easing some investor anxiety about inflation.

Friday brings earnings reports from some of Wall Street's biggest banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), to kick off the quarterly reporting period for U.S. companies.

Here is the U.S. premarket snapshot:

jan 13

(Caroline Valetkevitch)

