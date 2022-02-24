LIVE MARKETS Worst-case Ukraine scenario comes true, Europe down

Feb 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

WORST-CASE UKRAINE SCENARIO COMES TRUE, EUROPE DOWN (0709 GMT)

European stock futures are down heavily this morning one hour before the cash market open after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, causing a big risk-off wave across global markets.

Fears that a war will boost inflation and derail the economic recovery rattled investors, sending contracts on the German DAX index falling more than 5% while EuroSTOXX futures fell as much as 5%and FTSE futures were down 2.8%.

Even though Europe is seen as particularly vulnerable because of its high reliance on Russian energy imports, the angst spread across other regional market with Asian shares also down sharply and U.S. index futures pointing to losses of around 2% later on Wall Street.

Oil prices are up over 5% and gold is soaring 2%.

(Danilo Masoni)

