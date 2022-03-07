LSE says may cancel some Polymetal trades after spike early Monday

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said on Monday it may cancel some trades in London-listed Russian gold producer Polymetal International (POLYP.L) after price spikes in early trading.

LSEG said it was reviewing trades executed between 0840 GMT and 0900 GMT.

"It is expected that the exchange may enforce cancellation of some of those trades executed and impacted member firms will be notified," LSEG said in a notice to its members.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.