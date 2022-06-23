Major Gulf bourses subdued on oil prices, inflation fears

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014.

June 23 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Thursday, as mounting worries about the risks of a global recession kept broad investor sentiment fragile.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the central bank was not trying to engineer a recession to stop inflation but was fully committed to bringing prices under control even if doing so risked an economic downturn. read more

A Reuters poll showed the Fed will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) was down 0.1% in a choppy trade, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE) falling 0.4%.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial market, continued to retreat as investors reassessed the risks of recession and the impact of interest rate hikes in major economies on fuel demand.

The main share index (.DFMGI) in Dubai, the Middle East's travel and tourism hub, dropped 0.7%, hit by a 1.4% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU).

In Abu Dhabi, the equities (.FTFADGI) eased 0.2%, with conglomerate International Holding (IHC.AD) losing 0.3%.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) fell 0.3%, with Qatar Gas Transport (QGTS.QA) declining 3.7%.

Separately, more than 1.2 million tickets have been sold for Qatar's 2022 soccer World Cup, organisers said on Wednesday.

Qatar said it had hoped to attract 1.2 million visitors during the World Cup, nearly half of its population.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.