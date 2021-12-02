Malaysia markets to close on Friday for public holiday

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday announced in the country's federal territories, with trading to resume on Monday, Dec. 6, the bourse said in a statement.

Separately, Malaysia's central bank said banks will remain open on Friday with financial market transactions in the foreign exchange, money and over-the-counter bond markets to continue as usual.

