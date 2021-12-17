Mexican stock exchange suspends Aeromexico share trading after sharp drop

MEXICO CITY, Dec 17(Reuters) - Mexico's stock exchange on Friday suspended trading in Grupo Aeromexico shares as they fell sharply for a second day after the airline said a third party would make an offer for its stock, valuing its shares at a fraction of their previous price.

Shares in Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX), which has been under a Chapter 11 restructuring process in the United States since last year, nosedived in early trading by 18% to 1.44 pesos at 8:41 local time (1441 GMT), triggering a volatility auction.

Aeromexico on Thursday said the tender offer would be carried out at 0.01 peso for each of the group's outstanding shares, seeking to provide existing shareholders with the option to withdraw before capitalizing their liabilities. read more

After Thursday's announcement, shares in the airline plummeted 75.6% to 0.90 peso, a historic low. The shares later recouped some of the losses to end the day trading at 1.76 pesos.

Aeromexico said it had no comment about the trading suspension. Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, Mexico's stock exchange, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noé Torres; Edited by Diego Oré and Jonathan Oatis

