Middle East markets mixed, Egypt sheds over 1%

A general view shows the Dubai Financial Market after Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern stock markets were mixed on Monday, as oil prices dipped, with Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) tumbling more than 1% to mark its steepest fall in nearly three weeks.

Oil prices fell as signs of a progress in the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could lead to removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales offset concerns about the tight supplies.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 1.2%, marking its biggest fall since Jan 19.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) closed 0.4% higher, boosted by material and energy stocks.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) ended up 0.6%, driven by index heavyweight Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) and Dubai Investments PJSC (DINV.DU).

Shares of Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) gained 0.5% after a document showed the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender has hired banks to arrange a sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) was flat.

The Qatari index (.QSI) ended 0.04% lower, after rising for the five straight sessions, as losses in energy stocks offset gains in utilities.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.