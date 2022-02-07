Skip to main content
Middle East markets mixed, Egypt sheds over 1%

A general view shows the Dubai Financial Market after Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern stock markets were mixed on Monday, as oil prices dipped, with Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) tumbling more than 1% to mark its steepest fall in nearly three weeks.

Oil prices fell as signs of a progress in the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could lead to removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales offset concerns about the tight supplies.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 1.2%, marking its biggest fall since Jan 19.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) closed 0.4% higher, boosted by material and energy stocks.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) ended up 0.6%, driven by index heavyweight Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) and Dubai Investments PJSC (DINV.DU).

Shares of Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) gained 0.5% after a document showed the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender has hired banks to arrange a sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) was flat.

The Qatari index (.QSI) ended 0.04% lower, after rising for the five straight sessions, as losses in energy stocks offset gains in utilities.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

