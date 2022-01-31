Miners drive Australia shares lower ahead of RBA policy meeting
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australia shares fell nearly 0.7% on Monday, driven lower by mining heavyweights, though strong performances among technology stocks helped limit losses ahead of a monetary policy meeting by the Reserve Bank of Australia this week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was down 41.1 points at 6,950.8 points, as of 1230 GMT. The benchmark closed 2.2% lower on Friday.
The mining sub-index (.AXMM) led the losses in the benchmark, slumping as much as 1.7% in early trade, despite a surge in iron ore prices. Heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO.AX) and rival Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) dropped 2.7% and 0.4%, respectively.
BHP Group's unification of its dual listing stricture became effective earlier in the day, sending shares of the global miner down 2.3%. read more
A Reuters poll showed that the country's central bank will end its bond-buying programme on Tuesday, but is expected to wait until November before it responds to inflationary risks with its first interest rate rise in over a decade. read more
The last time the central bank raised rates was in November 2010, when it lifted rates to 4.75%.
Energy stocks (.AXEJ) slipped 0.4%, while healthcare stocks (.AXHJ) also took a beating by dropping around 0.8%.
The heavyweight financials sub-index (.AXFJ) fell 1%, with the "Big Four" banks dropping as much as between 0.9% and 2%.
Medical glove maker Ansell Ltd (ANN.AX) plunged as much as 24% after the company slashed its full-year EPS outlook due to supply chain disruptions.
Bucking the sombre mood, information technology firms (.AXIJ) gained as much as 2.7% to notch their biggest intraday percentage gain since Jan. 12, taking cues from a strong Nasdaq (.IXIC) finish in the previous session.
Software firm Xero Ltd (XRO.AX) and Computershare Ltd (CPU.AX) rose between 0.9% and 2.5%.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) climbed 0.9%, or 106.62 points, to 11,959.14.
