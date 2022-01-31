Miners drive Australia shares lower ahead of RBA policy meeting

Summary Mining index lead losers in benchmark

Global miner BHP's unification becomes effective

Ansell plunges after co slashes EPS forecast

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australia shares fell nearly 0.7% on Monday, driven lower by mining heavyweights, though strong performances among technology stocks helped limit losses ahead of a monetary policy meeting by the Reserve Bank of Australia this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was down 41.1 points at 6,950.8 points, as of 1230 GMT. The benchmark closed 2.2% lower on Friday.

The mining sub-index (.AXMM) led the losses in the benchmark, slumping as much as 1.7% in early trade, despite a surge in iron ore prices. Heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO.AX) and rival Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) dropped 2.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

BHP Group's unification of its dual listing stricture became effective earlier in the day, sending shares of the global miner down 2.3%. read more

A Reuters poll showed that the country's central bank will end its bond-buying programme on Tuesday, but is expected to wait until November before it responds to inflationary risks with its first interest rate rise in over a decade. read more

The last time the central bank raised rates was in November 2010, when it lifted rates to 4.75%.

Energy stocks (.AXEJ) slipped 0.4%, while healthcare stocks (.AXHJ) also took a beating by dropping around 0.8%.

The heavyweight financials sub-index (.AXFJ) fell 1%, with the "Big Four" banks dropping as much as between 0.9% and 2%.

Medical glove maker Ansell Ltd (ANN.AX) plunged as much as 24% after the company slashed its full-year EPS outlook due to supply chain disruptions.

Bucking the sombre mood, information technology firms (.AXIJ) gained as much as 2.7% to notch their biggest intraday percentage gain since Jan. 12, taking cues from a strong Nasdaq (.IXIC) finish in the previous session.

Software firm Xero Ltd (XRO.AX) and Computershare Ltd (CPU.AX) rose between 0.9% and 2.5%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) climbed 0.9%, or 106.62 points, to 11,959.14.

Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

