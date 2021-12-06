Miners set to drive Australia shares higher, NZ up

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday, likely helped by prominent mining stocks on the back of rising iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 68.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.4% in early trade.

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

