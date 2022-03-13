Most Gulf bourses fall amid Ukraine conflict uncertainty

March 13 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, weighed down by uncertainty about the conflict in Ukraine.

A Russian missile attack on a large Ukrainian military facility near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday killed 35 people and wounded 134, a Ukrainian official said. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark share index (.TASI) fell 0.6%, with oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) sliding 2.8%, extending losses for a third consecutive session.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Aramco has risen more than 10% so far this year as crude prices soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Among other losers, Dur Hospitality (4010.SE) retreated 5.4% after the firm called off initial discussions relating to a merger with Taiba Investment Co (4090.SE).

In Qatar, the index (.QSI) dropped 1.1%, with most index stocks in negative territory including the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), which was down 2%.

Bucking the trend in the Gulf, Oman's index (.MSX30) finished 0.5% higher.

Oman aims to list 35 state-owned enterprises in the next five years and plans to take one or two oil companies public this year, the CEO of the Muscat Stock Exchange told CNBC Arabia on Sunday. read more

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) edged up 0.3%, helped by a 2.4% rise in top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.