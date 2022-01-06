Most Gulf bourses fall on Fed minutes, rising COVID-19 cases

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Major Gulf bourses ended lower on Thursday on worries over higher U.S. interest rates and the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed that a tight jobs market and unrelenting inflation could require the U.S. central bank to raise rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.2%, hit by a 1.3% drop in the kingdom's biggest lender Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) and a 0.8% decrease in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE).

Saudi Arabia, the largest Gulf state with a population of some 30 million, on Wednesday registered 3,045 new infections, up from some 1,000 cases announced on Sunday. That is still below a peak of more than 4,700 in June 2020.

The kingdom has cut February's official selling price (OSP) for all grades of crude it is selling to Asia by at least $1 a barrel, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter. read more

The Saudi energy index (.TENI) was down 0.6%.

Crude prices rose sharply, extending a rally from the previous session on escalating unrest in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) dropped 0.9%, weighed down by a 1.8% fall in top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU).

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.4% fall in telecoms firm Etisalat (ETISALAT.AD).

The United Arab Emirates, the regional tourism and commercial hub, saw daily cases reaching 2,708 on Wednesday as it hosts a world fair during its peak tourist season.

Conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding (ALPHADHABI.AD) on Wednesday said it had created the UAE's largest healthcare provider in an agreement with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ. read more

Shares in Alpha Dhabi Holding retreated more than 1%.

The Qatari index (.QSI) reversed early losses to close 0.3% higher, helped by a 1.2% gain in Commercial Bank (COMB.QA).

** Egyptian market closed for a public holiday.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey

