Most Gulf bourses slide on vaccine efficacy worries

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf wobbled lower in early trade on Tuesday, in line with subdued Asian shares and oil prices, with the Dubai index leading the losses ahead of a long weekend.

A sudden burst of risk aversion gripped most major asset markets across Asia after the head of drugmaker Moderna (MRNA.O) told the Financial Times that COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as they have been previously. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) dropped 0.7%, hit by a 1.2% fall in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 1.6% decline in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) expects its Jafurah gas field to produce approximately 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas by 2030, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday at a conference on the commercialisation of unconventional resources. read more

Shares of Aramco, however, were unchanged.

Dubai's main share index (.TASI) declined 1%, weighed down by a 1.3% slide in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 1.1% decrease in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU).

Elsewhere, budget airliner Air Arabia (AIRA.DU) retreated more than 2%.

The World Health Organization said on Monday Omicron posed a very high risk of infection surges, and several countries stepped up travel curbs. It is still unclear how severe the new variant is and whether it can resist existing vaccines. read more

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) eased 0.2%, with Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) losing 0.7%.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, fell more than 3%, giving up early gains.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) gained 0.4%, led by a 1.1% rise in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) (IHC.AD).

IHC's subsidiary Multiply Group will list directly on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Dec. 5. read more

Direct listings allow companies to list on the stock market without a traditional and more costly initial public offering.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.