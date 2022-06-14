Most Gulf bourses slip in early trade; Dubai gains

An investor walks through the Dubai Financial Market after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

June 14 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday, after Wall Street hit a confirmed bear market milestone on fears aggressive interest rate hikes would push the world's largest economy into a recession.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) extended losses and was down 1.54%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) slipped 0.8%, hit by a 1.4% drop in oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) and a 0.9% decline in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries (2010.SE).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Meanwhile, the kingdom announced on Monday the lifting of measures that had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency reported, citing an official in the interior ministry. read more

The Qatari index (.QSI) eased 0.1%, with Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) falling 0.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, equities (.FTFADGI) lost 0.1%, extending losses to a 10th session, as the emirate's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) dropped 0.6%.

However, Fertiglobe (FERTIGLOBE.AD) rose as much as 2.9% after the company said it was expecting a cash distribution of at least $700 million for the first half of 2022..

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) gained 0.6%, buoyed by a 1.6% jump in Dubai islamic Bank (DISB.DU) and 0.9% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU).

Elsewhere, Shuaa Capital (SHUA.DU) jumped 2.5% after the firm announced completion of leveraged buyout financing facility for the acquisition of Allianz Marine and Logistics Services.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.