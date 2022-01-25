Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Dubai rises

A trader looks at the screens at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday in line with global shares, amid growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, a day after a failed attack on UAE by Yemen's Houthis.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday said it had foiled another Houthi missile attack following last week's deadly assault on the Gulf state as the Iran-aligned group takes aim at the safe haven status of the region's tourism and commercial hub read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged down 0.1%, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries - Sabic (2010.SE) declining 0.6% and telecoms operator Saudi Telecom Company (7010.SE) losing 0.8%.

In Qatar, the benchmark index (.QSI), eased 0.6%, hurt by its financial stocks as Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) and Commercial Bank (COMB.QA), dropped 1.4% and 1.3% respectively.

The Abu Dhabi index (.FTFADGI) also fell 0.4%, extending losses from the previous session, with the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) easing 0.4%.

In Dubai, the main share index (.DFMGI), however, bucked the trend with stocks up 0.4%, a day after it saw a biggest fall in over a month in last session, supported by a 1.5% rise in Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) and a 0.4% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU).

Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

