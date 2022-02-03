Most major Gulf bourses track oil prices lower

A trader looks at the screens at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday, as oil prices retreated following weak U.S. payrolls data.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) dropped 0.4%, extending losses from the previous session, with the kingdom's largest lender Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) losing 1.5% and Riyad Bank (1010.SE) retreating 2.4%.

The kingdom said on Thursday that citizens will be required to take the COVID-19 booster shot to be able to travel abroad starting Feb. 9, state media reported. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The kingdom is also requiring visitors to present a negative PCR result before entry.

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mostly in the red due to weaker oil prices, the effect of Omicron on business activity and lower employment figures in the U.S, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA.

"Additionally, interest rates decisions in Europe have been weighing on investors' expectations and could affect markets to some extent."

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) dropped 0.7%, dragged down by a 1.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 4.8% slide in Dubai Financial Market (DFM.DU).

The market remains cautious after the release of the national PMI index which partly reflected the effect of Omicron and geopolitical tension on business activity, according to Mourad.

The UAE said it intercepted three drones that entered its airspace over unpopulated areas early on Wednesday in the fourth such attack on the Gulf commercial and tourism hub in the past few weeks. read more

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) eased 0.1%, with Emirates Telecommunications Group (ETISALAT.AD) losing 0.2%.

The Qatari index (.QSI) gained 0.4%, led by a 2.3% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) lost 0.5%, hit by a 0.5% fall in top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA).

Egyptian non-oil activity in the private sector shrank for a 14th month in January as output levels fell at the strongest pace in over a year and a half and new business volumes declined, a survey showed on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.