MSCI to add Grab, 20 stocks to global index

HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - MSCI will add Singaporean ride hailer Grab and 20 other securities to its flagship global index in a quarterly review, the equity index compiler said in a statement late Wednesday.

Eleven securities will be removed from MSCI's ACWI Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks stocks from 23 developed markets and 25 emerging markets.

The changes will take effect from market close on Feb. 28.

MSCI also made changes to several other indexes, including adding China Mobile to its MSCI China A Onshore Index, which tracks large- and mid-cap stocks listed in Shenzhen and Shanghai.

China Mobile, which is also listed in Hong Kong, raised $7.64 billion in its Shanghai listing last month, China's biggest public share offering in a decade. read more

Grab debuted on the Nasdaq in December after a $40 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company. read more

Other additions to the global index include Irish aircraft leasing company AerCap (AER.N), which last year said it would buy GE's aircraft leasing unit in a $30 billion deal and U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust Kimco Realty Corp (KIM.N). read more

The results of MSCI's next index review will be announced on May 12.

Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

