MSCI keeps Israel Index in Middle East as trading week not aligned with Europe

JERUSALEM, March 1 (Reuters) - Global index provider MSCI said it was keeping Israel in its own Middle East category, saying many investors opposed moving Israel to a new region due to differing market trading days.

MSCI in December said it was considering reassigning Israel to a new region, likely Europe, which could open the door to large amounts of passive inflows for the Israeli capital markets. read more

"At this time, market participants are divided on their views of the appropriate regional classification of the MSCI Israel Index for their investment processes, in particular due to the current misalignment of trading days between Israel and European markets," MSCI said.

"For the time being, MSCI has determined that it will retain Israel's regional classification within the Middle East and will continue to engage market participants on the topic regarding any significant market developments."

MSCI, which provides equity, fixed income and hedge fund indexes, upgraded Israel to a developed market from an emerging one in 2010. However, it is the only country in the Middle East in that category, making it easier for investors to miss, according to analysts.

MSCI held consultations from mid-December through the end of January on whether to re-classify Israel to another region.

Those opposed to reclassification "emphasized geographical proximity as the primary driver when determining regional classification," it said.

At the same time, investors cited the misalignment of trading days between Israel and European markets as a key reason to keep Israel's regional classification within the Middle East.

Israel's trading day is Sunday through Thursday.

MSCI said market participants who supported a regional reclassification of Israel stressed that many global investors currently utilize Europe and Asia as building blocks for their investment in developed markets.

"And keeping the MSCI Israel Index within the Middle East could have the consequence of international institutional investors being less exposed to companies in Israel," MSCI said, adding that stronger links over the last several years between Israel's and European macroeconomic indicators was also a key reason that Israel should be reclassified to Europe.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely and Bernadette Baum

