Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks
1 minute read
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 3.56 billion rand ($226.45 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.
Settlement data on bonds showed net purchases of 2.14 billion rand, while trading data showed net sales of 2.43 billion rand.
($1 = 15.7208 rand)
