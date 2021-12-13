Skip to main content
Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 7.91 billion rand ($493.46 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of nearly 1.30 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of about 3 billion rand.

($1 = 16.0298 rand)

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Emma Rumney

