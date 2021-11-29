Skip to main content
Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks, bonds

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 6.57 billion rand ($407.25 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of 11.19 billion rand, while trading data showed net sales of 3.97 billion rand.

($1 = 16.1326 rand)

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Emma Rumney

