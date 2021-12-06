Skip to main content
Reuters home
Stocks

Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks, bonds

1 minute read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 8.90 billion rand ($556.00 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of 2.99 billion rand, while trading data showed net sales of 3.43 billion rand.

($1 = 16.0071 rand)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Promit Mukherjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters