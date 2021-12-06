Stocks
Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks, bonds
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 8.90 billion rand ($556.00 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.
Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of 2.99 billion rand, while trading data showed net sales of 3.43 billion rand.
($1 = 16.0071 rand)
Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Promit Mukherjee
