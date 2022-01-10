Stocks
Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks, buy bonds
1 minute read
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 392 million rand ($25 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.
Settlement data on bonds showed net purchases of 1.4 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 440 million rand.
($1 = 15.6092 rand)
Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Promit Mukherjee
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.