Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Stocks

Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks, buy bonds

1 minute read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 392 million rand ($25 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

Settlement data on bonds showed net purchases of 1.4 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 440 million rand.

($1 = 15.6092 rand)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Promit Mukherjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters