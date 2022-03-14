Philippines leads Asian markets lower with inflation, rates in focus

Summary

March 14 (Reuters) - Asian equity benchmarks and most regional currencies retreated further on Monday, as the Russia-Ukraine war continued to rage and investors braced for U.S. and UK interest rate hikes to counter surging inflation.

The Philippines stock market (.PSI) slid 3.6% to a five-month low, extending losses made on Friday after soaring U.S. inflation data. The Philippine peso weakened 0.2% to a near three-year low against the U.S. dollar.

The Thai baht lost 0.5%, partly hit by dampening tourism prospects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China, which accounts for a large portion of Thailand's tourism inflows, saw its daily new local symptomatic coronavirus cases more than triple on Sunday, the highest daily number in two years. The yuan lost 0.2% to hit its lowest level in a month. read more

Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, said the baht had also weakened after Japanese firms in Thailand repatriated funds ahead of their financial year-end.

Many regional currencies continued to be under pressure with oil prices still trading well over the $100/barrel mark even after retreating from higher peaks scaled last week.

"US$112/barrel of Brent crude is still not a happy sight in the ASEAN region. The signs of fiscal distress is clearly evident in the region", analysts at Mizuho Bank said, adding that several countries in the region will likely have to implement measures to cushion the hike in consumer fuel prices and further hurt their currencies.

The rupiah lost 0.2%, while the rupee gained 0.1%.

But analysts at Morgan Stanley expect the Indonesian rupiah to outperform given the country's status as a net commodity exporter and are bearish on the rupee as they project India's current account deficit will widen.

Markets await the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due late on Wednesday, following recent data showing inflation in the country grew at its fastest pace in four decades. read more

While markets have largely priced in a 25 basis points hike to the federal funds rate, commentary with regard to inflation and future rate hikes will be closely watched.

Japan's yen was also battered, shedding 0.4% against the dollar. If the United States and UK raise rates this week as expected, the Bank of Japan is set to be the sole remaining major dovish central bank.

** Indonesian bond yields down 5 basis points to 6.726%

** Chinese stocks (.SSEC) drop 1.3% on higher COVID-19 cases, weak new loans numbers; cyberspace regulator issues new rules

