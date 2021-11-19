Stocks
Piraeus Bank narrows Q3 loss on lower bad loan provisions
1 minute read
ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT), one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Friday reported a lower loss in the third quarter compared to April-to-June, broadly in line with market expectations, as loan impairment provisions decreased.
The bank reported a net loss from continued operations of 635 million euros ($720.73 million) from a loss of 2.045 billion euros in the second quarter.
Loan impairment provisions fell xx% quarter-on-quarter to 811 million euros in the July-to-September from 2.28 billion in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
Reporting by George Georgiopoulos
