BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shares of PTC India Financial services (PTCN.NS) fell as much as 16.6% on Thursday, a day after the non-banking financial company said three independent directors had resigned, citing lapses in corporate governance.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

