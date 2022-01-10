Romania's central bank sticks to gradual rate hike approach

BUCHAREST, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate (ROINTR=ECI) by 25 basis points to 2.00% on Monday and further widened the corridor between its lending and deposit rates as it continues to gradually tighten monetary policy.

The lending facility rate at which banks can borrow from the central bank was raised to 3.00% from 2.50% while the deposit rate was kept at 1.00%. The central bank said it will retain "firm" control over money market liquidity.

Policymakers said they expected annual inflation to rise gradually over the coming months and exceed medium-term forecasts released in November, driven by supply-side shocks and higher gas and power tariffs despite price caps and subsidies.

Economic growth in the fourth quarter was also seen at lower levels than initially estimated, as a fourth pandemic wave hit.

The bank forecasts inflation to have hit 7.5% in December and sees inflation of 5.9% at end-2022, above its 1.5-3.5% target.

Energy price caps could produce a more protracted upward slope to the inflation outlook, which the bank has said further bolsters its case for gradual rate hikes.

Romania began the pandemic with Central Europe's highest interest rates, as twin budget and current account deficits prevented it from easing borrowing costs too much, but its benchmark rate is now the lowest in the region.

Central European policymakers have been lifting interest rates to contain inflation which has surged to multi-year highs.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters had expected Monday's quarter percentage point hike. The median forecast puts the rate at 3.00% at end-2022.

The leu was steady against the euro.

"With inflation set to remain far above the central bank's target over the coming months, the current account deficit to remain large, and the currency likely to depreciate further from its record-low levels, the central bank will come under growing pressure to hike interest rates more aggressively," Capital Economics said in a research note.

