Royal Caribbean shares down after tweets from short seller

The Royal Caribbean's Majesty of the Seas cruise ship arrives from St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, in San Juan, Puerto Rico September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez/File Photo

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL.N) were down about 3% on Thursday after short seller Hindenburg Research said on Twitter it had bet against the cruise line operator.

"The outlook for 'Royal Caribbean' and the cruise industry is far more grim than other hospitality and leisure 'post-Covid' stories," Hindenburg tweeted.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Shares of companies often drop after Hindenburg and other short sellers tweet research related to them.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Short sellers aim to make money by betting that stocks will decline.

Royal Caribbean's stock dropped about 18% over a few days after the Omicron variant of the coronavirus roiled global markets in late November. Since then it has rebounded, even as COVID-19 cases surge around the world and dampen a nascent recovery of the battered cruise industry.

On Wednesday, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N) canceled voyages due to rising cases. read more

Norwegian was down 1% on Thursday, while Carnival Corp (CCL.N) was 0.3% lower.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week advised people to avoid cruise travel after launching investigations into onboard cases on more than 90 ships. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Noel Randewich; additional reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengalaru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.