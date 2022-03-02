Rupee, rupiah lead Asia FX losses, stocks back in red

Summary Indian rupee, stocks down on GDP data

March 2 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies and stock markets fell back into the red on Wednesday, with the Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah leading losses as escalations from Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to sully risk mood.

The rupee fell 0.4%, with sentiment further dampened by GDP data coming in below expectations, while the rupiah lost 0.2%.

"The ongoing Ukraine war dampened the prospects of global economic recovery and raised concerns about stagflation. This may have weighed on the Indonesia rupiah as Indonesia is ASEAN’s largest economy" said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

Many Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia after it commenced what it calls a "special operation" in Ukraine, with one of the major fallouts from this being a sharp uptick in the price of oil, which even breached the $110 per barrel mark for the first time in seven years.

The surge comes despite the U.S. and other member states of the International Energy Agency resolving to release oil from their reserves to boost supply and cool prices. read more

Data late on Monday showed that India's economy grew at a slower pace than the previous two quarters, and below market expectations, amid growing fears that fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine may further dent economic growth. read more

This also sent the country's stock market (.NSEI) down 1.3%.

Equity markets in Jakarta (.JKSE) also reversed early gains to fall 0.6%, after staging a rebound over the last two days.

Malaysia's ringgit was largely flat, ahead of an interest rate decision due on Thursday. According to a Reuters poll, markets expect the central bank to hold interest rates at 1.75%, and wait until the third quarter to raise rates. read more

Analyst at DBS expect the ringgit to ride out the volatility from the Russia-Ukraine crisis given its positive oil and gas trade balance.

The South Korean won fell 0.2%, a day after South Korea joined many Western countries in sanctioning Russian banks. Equities (.KS11), however, rose 0.6%, being the only stock market in the region to gain.

Palm oil prices also continued to climb, scaling fresh peaks on disruptions from the Ukraine crisis.

** Singapore bond yeilds fall as much as 86 basis points to 1.812%, a near one-month low

** Indonesian bond yeilds climb 18 basis points to 6.528%

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Michael Perry

