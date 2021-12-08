Stocks
Russia's Ilim pulp and paper producer considers IPO - company
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ilim Group, a leading Russian pulp and paper producer, is considering an initial public offering (IPO), the company said on Wednesday.
"The talks with banks are underway. A decision has not been taken and it would depend on several factors including the market situation," the company said.
It has not revealed details. A banking source told Reuters the company could raise at least $1 billion via an IPO.
Russian forestry group Segezha (SGZH.MM) raised 30 billion roubles ($407 million) at its Moscow debut in April.
($1 = 73.6517 roubles)
Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jan Harvey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.