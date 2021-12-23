S.African rand slips but stocks ride global rally

South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration taken September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slipped in thin trade on Thursday, even as investors turned back towards riskier assets at the expense of the dollar and other safe-haven assets.

At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at 15.7325 against the dollar, 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

Stocks enjoyed a further boost in early trade, building on gains made a day earlier.

Shares around the world have rallied in recent days as investors welcomed signs that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might be less severe than feared, as well as other positive signals like robust U.S. economic data. read more

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index (.JTOPI) was up almost 1% shortly after the market opened.

Safe-haven assets like the U.S. dollar, meanwhile, eased further as risk sentiment increased. read more

South African government bonds strengthened slightly, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 dropping 1 basis point to 9.375%.

Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

