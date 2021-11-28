Saudi bourse operator prices IPO at top of range, raises $1.01 bln

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Tadawul Group raised 3.78 billion riyals ($1.01 billion) on Sunday via an initial public offering (IPO) that was priced at the top of the indicated range and 121 times oversubscribed.

The company, which operates the kingdom's stock exchange, sold 36 million shares at 105 riyals apiece, it said in a statement after market hours. The price range given earlier had been 95 riyals to 105 riyals per share.

The total order book was 458 billion riyals, it said.

The IPO of Saudi Tadawul, which is backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF, is one of a flurry of deals in the kingdom following the listing of Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) in 2019, which raised $29.4 billion in the world's biggest flotation.

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Catherine Evans

