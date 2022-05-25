Saudi bourse outperforms Gulf peers; Egypt extends losses

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014.

May 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market outperformed its Gulf peers on Wednesday, while the bourses in the region were mixed ahead of the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has vowed to act aggressively by hiking the cost of borrowing and minutes from its most recent meeting, due later, will be parsed for clues regarding the speed and extent of those actions.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) advanced 2.3%, buoyed by a 3.2% jump in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 8.3% surge in Riyad Bank (1010.SE).

The kingdom's oil exports in March rose by 62.9 billion riyals ($16.77 billion), up 123%, while non-oil exports increased by over 25%.

The Saudi stock market has seen continued support from the strong local fundamentals as well as the higher oil prices. Investors could continue returning to the market to buy the dip, said Eman AlAyyaf, CEO of EA Trading.

Shares in the region lost ground in recent weeks amid anxiety about fast-rising inflation that will drive a sharp increase in interest rates and put global economic growth at risk.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) reversed early losses to finish 0.9% higher, supported by a 1.7% gain in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD).

According to AlAyyaf, the Abu Dhabi index saw some support from the stronger oil prices.

"The market could also see some improvements thanks to Borouge's initial public offering (IPO) as it could attract investors and liquidity."

Abu Dhabi-headquartered petrochemicals firm Borouge said on Monday it has set the offer price for its IPO, which shows it could raise about $2 billion in the deal, and secured seven cornerstone investors. read more

The Qatari index (.QSI) eased 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) losing 1.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) retreated 1.6%, extending losses from the previous session, hit by a 2% fall in Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA).

($1 = 3.7509 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

