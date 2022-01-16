Saudi index at highest in over 15 years; Egypt falls

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Sunday, in response to a rise in crude prices on Friday, while the Egyptian bourse retreated due to a selloff in blue-chips.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, settled higher on Friday, boosted by supply constraints and worries of a Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine, despite sources saying China is set to release crude reserves around the Lunar New Year. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.3%, extending gains from the previous session when it reached its highest since July 2006, with Saudi Arabian Mining Company (1211.SE) advancing 3.4%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Among other gainers, petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE) added 1.2%.

Separately, Saudi Arabia waived its requirement for visitors to be fully vaccinated to allow soccer players from Spain to compete in the Spanish Super Cup on Saudi soil, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources. read more

The Qatari index (.QSI) climbed 0.9%, buoyed by a 1.6% rise in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) and a 1.2% gain in Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA), ahead of its earnings announcement.

Oman (.MSX30) dropped 0.6%, hit by a 6.6% slide in Bank Dhofar (BKDB.OM), which reported a more than 17% decrease in annual net profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) declined 1.5%, with losses across the board weighing on the index as investors continue to secure their gains.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.