Saudi leads major Gulf bourses higher

A general view shows the Dubai Financial Market after Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rebounded in early trade on Tuesday, with the Saudi index on track to end three sessions of losses.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.6%, helped by a 1.9% rise in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 1.5% increase in Alinma Bank (1150.SE).

The kingdom's Tourism Development Fund said on Monday it had deployed 2 billion riyals ($533.13 million) on tourism projects worth a total of around 6 billion riyals from its establishment last year until the end of September this year. read more

In the previous session, the Saudi bourse suffered its biggest intraday fall in over a year following regional tensions.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Tuesday it was launching air raids on "legitimate" Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa, and asked civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets, Saudi state TV reported. read more

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Saturday it had fired 14 drones at several Saudi Arabian cities, including at Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah. L1N2SB07K

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) rose 0.2%, with Emirates Telecommunications Group (ETISALAT.AD) up 1.1% and the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), rising 0.3%.

Meanwhile Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, which manages $243 billion in assets, expects no change in its investment strategy and themes in 2022, group chief executive Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak said on Monday. read more

Dubai's benchmark index (.DFMGI) rose 0.2%, led by a 13% surge in Mashreq Bank (MASB.DU) after it entered into a strategic partnership with Dubai South to build banking and financial solutions for Dubai South's aviation and logistics ecosystem.

The Qatari index (.QSI) edged 0.1% higher, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) adding 0.5%.

($1 = 3.7514 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage

