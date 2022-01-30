Saudi shares hover near multi-year highs; Qatar falls

A trader looks at the screens at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Sunday, with the Saudi index hovering near a 15-year high amid rising oil prices as geopolitical turmoil exacerbated concerns over tight energy supply.

Brent futures rose 69 cents to settle at $90.03 a barrel, after hitting $91.70, the highest level since October 2014.

Crude prices drew support from concerns over a possible military conflict in Ukraine that could disrupt energy markets, especially natural gas supply to Europe.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.7%, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE) rising 1.5% and oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) closing 0.7% higher.

The kingdom's energy index (.TENI) was up 0.6%.

Separately, Saudi Arabian digital security firm Elm, owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, is set to raise 3.07 billion riyals ($818.27 million) after pricing its initial public offering at the top of its indicative price range. read more

The country's bourse operator Tadawul said in December it had 50 applications from companies for IPOs this year and is considering whether to allow blank-cheque companies, known as SPACs, to list. read more

In Qatar, the index (.QSI) fell 0.1%, hit by a 1.8% fall in sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan (MARK.QA) following a decline in its annual profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) lost 0.4%, extending losses for a fourth session, pressured by a 3.2% fall in Talaat Mostafa Holding (TMGH.CA).

($1 = 3.7518 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

