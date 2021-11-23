Saudi stocks bounce back, major Gulf markets end mixed

A general view shows the Dubai Financial Market after Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares closed higher on Tuesday, snapping three straight sessions of losses, while major Gulf stock markets ended the day mixed.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TARSI) closed about 0.8% higher after three days of declines triggered by regional tensions with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who claimed responsibility for drone attacks in several parts of the kingdom, including at Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah. read more

Market-heavyweight Al Rjahi Bank (1120.SE) rose 2.1% and Saudi Arabian Mining (1211.SE) jumped 4.5%, while the oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) gained 1%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) gained nearly 0.8% as Emirates Telecommunications Group (Etisalat)(ETISALAT.AD) increased 2.8% and International Holding Company (IHC.AD) rose 2%.

Etisalat rose for a third straight day, riding on last week's agreement to acquire Dubai-based grocery delivery platform elGrocer DMCC.

The Dubai index (.DFMGI) fell 0.9% in its third straight day of decline, as property and financial shares weighed the most.

Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU), which completed a merger with its shopping malls operator unit Emaar Malls, fell 2%, while lenders Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) dropped 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively.

The Qatari index (.QSI) closed 0.1% lower. Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan (MARK.QA) led losses, falling 1.5%, while Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA)added 0.7%.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index (.EGX30) edged up 0.1%. Real estate investor TMG Holding (TMGH.CA) and investment bank EFG Hermes Holdings (HRHO.CA) climbed 2.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

However, the gains were capped by a 0.6% fall in the country's largest lender Commercial International Bank Egypt (COMI.CA).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.