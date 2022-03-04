Short sellers of Russian shares traded abroad sit on large unrealized profits - S3 Partners

March 4 (Reuters) - Short sellers of Russian shares traded abroad are sitting on large unrealized profits after the recent slump, analytics firm S3 Partners said, as global sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine has halted trading in several stocks.

U.S.-listed shares of Russia-based companies like HeadHunter Group Plc (HHR.O), Ozon Holdings Plc (OZON.O), Mobile TeleSystems PAO and Mechel PAO have plunged between 29% and 70% this year before being halted on Monday. read more

Investors are estimated to have gained $723 million on their short positions so far this year, a return of nearly 103%, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

However, they may be stuck in their positions until trading restarts on these stocks.

Meanwhile, the Moscow stock exchange has been closed all this week.

Overall, short interest in American Depository Shares (ADRs) and Global Depository Shares (GDRs) for Russian companies had been trending at over $1 billion for most of 2020-2021, but has dropped sharply in 2022.

The decline is not due to a lack of short trading enthusiasm or short covering but due to the sharp decline in prices in these shares, said S3 Partners.

For short sellers, who bet on a stock's decline, the sharp price decline in many of these shares meant outsized returns.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.