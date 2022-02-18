S.Korea set for second weekly drop over Ukraine risks, record COVID cases

Summary

Summary Companies KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday were set for a second consecutive weekly loss, as a prolonged standoff Russia-Ukraine and record local COVID-19 cases spooked investors. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 6.09 points, or 0.22%, to 2,738.00 as of 02:24.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 1.07% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) fell 1.13%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) fell 0.47% and Naver (035420.KS) fell 2.00%.

** Markets are pricing in the geopolitical risks over Ukraine but we could see such risks bottoming out soon should tensions with Russia ease in the coming days, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases topped 100,000 for the first time amid an Omicron outbreak, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, though deaths have remained relatively low. read more

** Foreigners were net sellers of 153.6 billion won ($128.46 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,195.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.10% higher than its previous close at 1,197.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,196.1 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,196.3.

** The KOSPI has fallen 8.05% so far this year, but lost 8.2% in the previous 30 sessions.

** The won has lost 0.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 107.72.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 2.302%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 2.723%.

($1 = 1,195.6900 won)

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee

