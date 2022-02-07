S.Korea stocks dip amid U.S. rate hike bets, record COVID cases
SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares fell on Monday amid growing bets on U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, while local COVID-19 cases are also surging to new highs. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 22.10 points, or 0.80%, to 2,728.16 as of 01:36.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) declined 1.76% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) fell 3.61%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) fell 3.39% and Naver (035420.KS) slipped 1.37%.
** Surprisingly, good U.S. jobs data is adding bets that U.S. interest rate hikes will come soon, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.
** The U.S. economy created far more jobs than expected in January despite the disruption to consumer-facing businesses from a surge in COVID-19 cases, pointing to underlying strength that should sustain the expansion as the Federal Reserve starts to raise interest rates. read more
** Foreigners were net buyers of 16.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,198.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,197.0.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,198.3 per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,198.8.
** The KOSPI has fallen 8.38% so far this year, but lost 7.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 195.11 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 930, the number of advancing shares was 325.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.6 basis points to 2.241%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 2.652%.
