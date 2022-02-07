S.Korea stocks dip amid U.S. rate hike bets, record COVID cases

Summary

Summary Companies KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday amid growing bets on U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, while local COVID-19 cases are also surging to new highs. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 22.10 points, or 0.80%, to 2,728.16 as of 01:36.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) declined 1.76% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) fell 3.61%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) fell 3.39% and Naver (035420.KS) slipped 1.37%.

** Surprisingly, good U.S. jobs data is adding bets that U.S. interest rate hikes will come soon, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** The U.S. economy created far more jobs than expected in January despite the disruption to consumer-facing businesses from a surge in COVID-19 cases, pointing to underlying strength that should sustain the expansion as the Federal Reserve starts to raise interest rates. read more

** Foreigners were net buyers of 16.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,198.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,197.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,198.3 per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,198.8.

** The KOSPI has fallen 8.38% so far this year, but lost 7.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 195.11 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 930, the number of advancing shares was 325.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.6 basis points to 2.241%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 2.652%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.