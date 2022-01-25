S.Korea stocks drop the most in 11 months after Wall Street swing

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares logged the biggest daily drop in 11 months on Tuesday after concerns over geopolitical tension in Ukraine and U.S. monetary policy tightening fuelled wild volatility on Wall Street. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 71.61 points, or 2.56%, to 2,720.39 as of 06:33.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 1.46% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) fell 0.84%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) fell 4.17% and Naver (035420.KS) fell 1.98%.

** Although U.S. shares rebounded overnight the wild swings investors saw there added uncertainties for markets here and pushed down the Kospi index further in the afternoon, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** North Korea fired what appeared to be two cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, days after a flurry of ballistic missile tests. read more

** Foreigners were net sellers of 464.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,198.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.21% lower than its previous close at 1,196.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,198.3 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,199.3.

** The KOSPI has fallen 8.64% so far this year, but lost 7.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 629.84 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 930, the number of advancing shares was 53.

** The won has lost 0.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.13 points to 108.04.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.8 basis points to 2.169%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 2.571%.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

