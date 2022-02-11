S.Korea stocks edge down on Fed rate hike fears

Summary

SEOUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday after a surprise jump in U.S. inflation reverberated across global markets. For the week, the index is set to rise 0.2% to mark a second straightly weekly gain.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 16.59 points, or 0.60%, to 2,755.34 as of 02:33 GMT.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 0.53% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) rose 1.16%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) and Naver (035420.KS) fell 2.27% and 1.06%, respectively.

** A huge jump in U.S. inflation and comments by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard about faster interest rate hikes are stoking rate hike fears, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** The Fed's Bullard said on Thursday that he has become "dramatically" more hawkish in light of the hottest inflation reading in nearly 40 years, and he now wants a full percentage point of interest rate hikes over the next three U.S. central bank policy meetings. read more

** Foreigners were net buyers of 113.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,199.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.24% lower than its previous close at 1,196.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,198.9 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,200.0.

** The KOSPI has fallen 7.47% so far this year, but lost 8.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.20 points to 107.51.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.7 basis points to 2.331%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.8 basis points to 2.724%.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

