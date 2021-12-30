S.Korea stocks edge down in thin trading

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell amid thin volumes on Thursday as investors refrained from making big bets on the last trading day of the year. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was unchanged.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 3.42 points, or 0.11%, to 2,989.87 as of 0238 GMT, a day after the ex-dividend date for South Korean equities.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 0.13% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) rose 3.54%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) fell 1.59% and Naver (035420.KS) fell 1.18%.

** Many are in wait-and-see mode on the last trading day of the year, and a weaker dollar seems to be positive for Korean shares in the year ahead, said Seo Jung-hun, analyst at Samsung Securities.

** The fact that the dollar is weakening even as short-term U.S. bond yields are rising is positive for shares here as it means global funds may have room to flow into emerging markets, the analyst added.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 59.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,184.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19% higher than its previous close at 1,186.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,184.5 per dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,185.1.

** The KOSPI has risen 4.13% so far this year, but gained 1.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 232.20 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 365.

** The won has lost 8.3% against the dollar so far this year.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath

