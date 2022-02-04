S.Korea stocks extend gains on upbeat U.S. equity futures

Summary

Summary Companies KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were set to climb for a third session on Friday, tracking strength in U.S. equity futures after online retailer Amazon.com Inc beat profit estimates. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) was up 26.22 points, or 0.96%, at 2,733.74, as of 0319 GMT. For the week, the index is set to gain 2.5%, the sharpest rise in a year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) rose 0.41% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) was flat, while LG Chem (051910.KS) climbed 0.89% and Naver (035420.KS) advanced 1.56%.

** The surge in U.S. equity futures is soothing nerves although Nasdaq showed some volatility, said Kim Se-hun, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** Investors appeared to show scant response to data that signalled South Korea's consumer inflation in January hovered near a decade-high on surging fuel and food prices, boosting the case for more interest rate hikes in 2022. read more

** The Asian country reported a record daily increase of 27,443 new COVID-19 cases as it faces a wave of Omicron variant infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday. read more

** Foreigners were net buyers of 53.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,199.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.56% higher than its previous close at 1,206.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,199.8 per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,200.3.

** The KOSPI dropped 8.19% so far this year, but lost 10.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won lost 0.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.23 points to 107.88.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.8 basis points to 2.217%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.9 basis points to 2.637%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.