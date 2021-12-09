S.Korea stocks extend gains on vaccine optimism; won at 1-month high

Summary KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday as test data showing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine offered some protection against the Omicron coronavirus variant fuelled risk appetite.

** The won strengthened to a one-month high, while the benchmark bond yield also rose.

** By 0143 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 19.91 points, or 0.62%, to 3,021.71.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) rose 0.26% and 1.67%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem (051910.KS) and platform company Naver (035420.KS) added 0.40% and 0.76%, respectively.

** Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech said on Wednesday their three-shot course of the COVID-19 vaccine was able to neutralise the Omicron variant in a laboratory test and they could deliver an upgraded vaccine in March 2022 if needed. read more

** At home, South Korea reported 7,102 new virus cases for Wednesday following a record 7,175 cases a day earlier. Some 22 new Omicron cases were found, bringing up the tally to 60 so far. read more

** On the main board, foreigners were net buyers of 16.7 billion won ($14.23 million) worth of shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,174.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , the highest level since Nov. 1 and 0.14% higher than the previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,173.5 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,173.6.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 109.01.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis point to 1.842%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.2 basis points to 2.228%.

($1 = 1,173.5700 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

