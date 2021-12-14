S.Korea stocks extend losses on caution ahead of central bank meetings

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as a slew of upcoming central bank decisions and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting kept investors wary of risk-driven assets. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0218 GMT, the KOSPI (.KS11) was down 15.95 points, or 0.53%, at 2,985.71, extending losses for a third session.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) fell 0.26% and 0.82%, respectively, while platform firm Naver (035420.KS) slid 0.13%.

** Investor focus was mainly on the Federal Reserve meeting outcome due this week on the possibility that the U.S. central bank will start raising rates in 2022.

** The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan will also meet this week, and are each heading toward normalising their own monetary policies.

** Shares of Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) rose 1.61% after the company said it would expand partnership with AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) to manufacture a cancer immunotherapy product along with COVID-19 long-acting antibody combination. read more

** On the main board, foreigners were net sellers of 207.5 billion won ($175.25 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** "There's a recent foreign outflow in equities being spotted, with markets fully pricing in a faster-than-expected tapering of asset purchases by the Federal Open Market Committee," said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.

** The won was quoted at 1,183.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.8 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,183.0.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 109.21.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 2.150%.

($1 = 1,184.0500 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

