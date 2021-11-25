S.Korea stocks extend losses on hawkish Fed, BOK rate hike

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, as minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting revealed a hawkish tilt on the board, while the Bank of Korea's rate hike and upgrade in 2022 inflation forecast bolstered bets for further tightening.

** The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield also fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) was down 13.87 points, or 0.46%, at 2,980.42, as of 0221 GMT, set for the third straight session of declines.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) fell 1.20% and 0.84%, leading the declines, while LG Chem (051910.KS) also slid 0.94%.

** South Korea's central bank raised interest rates and sharply revised up its inflation outlook for next year to 2.0% on Thursday, as concerns about rising household debt and prices pointed to further policy tightening next year. read more

** That comes after a rate hike in New Zealand, the second time in two months, and various Fed policymakers saying they would be open to speeding up the taper of their bond-buying programme and increasing rates if inflation woes lingered. read more

** Foreigners were net sellers of 87.5 billion won ($73.53 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,189.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29% lower than its previous close at 1,186.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,190.0 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,190.4.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 points to 108.52.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.7 basis points to 1.976%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 0.9 basis points to 2.385%.

($1 = 1,189.9200 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

