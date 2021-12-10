S.Korea stocks eye best week in two months, U.S. inflation in focus

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell after an eight-day rally on Friday, ahead of U.S. inflation data, but headed for their best week in two months. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0135 GMT, the KOSPI (.KS11) fell 19.45 points, or 0.64%, to 3,010.12, set to snap a seven-day rally.

** The index was set to gain 1.37% on a weekly basis, the sharpest in eight weeks. It added 1.09% rise a week earlier.

** Tech shares led Friday's decline, with chip giants Samsung Electronics <005930.KS> and SK Hynix (000660.KS) falling 1.28% and 2.43%, respectively. Battery maker LG Chem (051910.KS) also slumped 2.01%.

** Closely-watched U.S. inflation figures are due later in the day, with a Reuters poll of economists expecting a 6.8% rise for November, overtaking October's 6.2% increase, the fastest gain in 31 years. The Federal Reserve is expected to offer clues on the timing of rate hikes at its meeting next week. read more

** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 7,022 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, with a total of 63 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

** On the main KOSPI board, foreigners were net sellers of 118.6 billion won ($100.78 million) worth of shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,177.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% lower than its previous close.

** It is set to rise 0.27% for the week, following a 1.12% gain a week earlier.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,176.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,176.4.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 109.23.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 2.170%.

($1 = 1,176.8000 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath

