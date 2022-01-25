S.Korea stocks eye worst session in two months after Wall Street swing

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday and were set for their biggest drop in two months, after concerns over geopolitical tension in Ukraine and U.S. monetary policy tightening fuelled wild volatility on Wall Street. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 57.48 points, or 2.06%, to 2,734.52 by 02:00 GMT.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 1.46%, LG Chem (051910.KS) dropped 4.92% and Naver (035420.KS) slipped 1.22%.

** Investors are nervous after seeing huge volatility in U.S. shares overnight, and are bracing for more to come, said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 345.2 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,197.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08% lower than its previous close at 1,196.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,196.9 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,197.9.

** The KOSPI has fallen 8.17% so far this year. It has lost 7.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 273.35 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 930, the number of advancing shares was 62.

** The won has lost 0.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 108.12.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.9 basis points to 2.140%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 2.570%.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

